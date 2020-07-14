Siyabonga Thwala, Leeanda Reddy and Don Mlangeni Nawa join cast of M-Net’s ‘Legacy’

M-Net has announced that a new set of faces will be joining the cast of their first telenovela, Legacy.

The channel initially confirmed that Kgomotso Christopher, Michelle Botes, Mary-Anne Barlow, Deon Lotz, Jay Anstey, Dawid Minnaar and David Jeftha Deon would be part of the ensemble cast.

The list of stars has since extended to include Siyabonga Thwala, Leeanda Reddy, and Don Mlangeni Nawa.

The series is produced by Tshedza Pictures, the same company that produces award-winning drama The River.

Legacy, which is due to hit screens in September 2020, follows the lives of the wealthy Price family and the down-to-earth Potgieters.

According to M-Net, much of the drama and intrigue will play out at the Price’s elite investment company, where three familiar faces will be part of the boardroom battles.

Thwala will play Msizi Zulu, an ambitious board member at Legacy Media and L24 News who has his eye on the position of CEO.

The actor is well known for appearing as taxi boss Mpiyakhe Zungu in the popular soap Isibaya. He has also made appearances in Scandal, Isidingo, and Generations.

Reddy portrays Nirvana Perumal – Legacy’s sharp, witty and tough investment board chairperson.

The actress and stand-up comedian won the hearts of South Africans in Isidingo. She has starred in the Hollywood film Diana with Naomi Watts and featured in the film Dark Tower as the doctor who attended to Eldris Elba’s character.

Nawa takes on the role of John, the longest-serving employee at the company who has actually been around since the doors opened.

The veteran actor was honoured in 2018 for his contribution to the local television industry with a Royalty Soapie Lifetime Achievement Award.

He has played unforgettable characters in several shows such as Sgudi Snaysi, Isidingo, Uzalo, Abomama and The Throne.

M-Net’s head of publicity Lani Lombard commented on the addition of the actors to the show, giving viewers a taste of what to expect.

“Rest assured, secrets, schemes and shady alliances will wittingly or unwittingly surround these three characters in Legacy. All three the above cast members will also bring even more gravitas to the series.”

