DJ Zinhle claps back at tweep who accused her of buying her Sama nomination

DJ Zinhle has responded to allegations that she bought her nomination for the upcoming South African Music Awards (Samas).

She has been nominated for Record of the Year for her single Umlilo, featuring Rethabile and DJ Mvzzle.

One Twitter user, who was upset that Master KG wasn’t nominated for his single Jerusalem, lashed out at DJ Zinhle and stated that she didn’t deserve the award if she wins.

“How is DJ Zinhle nominated for ROTY and Master KG isn’t. Even she knows if she wins this, it’s an award she doesn’t deserve. It was Jerusalem everywhere in December, even now. This song is big all over Africa. Niwathenga ngempela. This is Master KG’s award! Period!”

The media personality didn’t let the comment slide and clapped back at the user, reminding people to fight fairly with manners and explaining that awards don’t mean everything to her.

“Learn to fight for your faves without accusing other people of things you know nothing about. I actually don’t care if I’m nominated or not. Ngiyithenge kuphi I-Award sisi? (Where did I buy the award?)

“If there was a way I’d give my nomination to someone else. These awards don’t define my life. Uyaphapha,” she said.

Learn to fight for your faves without accusing other people of things you know nothing about. I actually don’t care if I’m nominated or not. Ngiyithenge kuphi I-Award sisi? If there was a way I’d give my nomination to someone else. These awards don’t define my life. Uyaphapha. https://t.co/oec8JitBKO — #URaMiracle #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) July 11, 2020

Another user suggested that in order to resolve everything, the DJ should decline or withdraw her nomination, to which Zinhle responded: “Nope. Angifuni (I don’t want to).”

She further commented that so many other songs have been nominated, yet people only seem to have a problem with hers.

So many songs are nominated but they have a problem with umlilo. ???? https://t.co/SyHSCgjYQM pic.twitter.com/WP4gDJyb7U — #URaMiracle #ERAbyDJZinhle #ZeeNation (@DJZinhle) July 11, 2020

Several Twitter users have commended DJ Zinhle for speaking out and voiced their support for her.

Hey lena batho ba Jehovah! DJ Zinhle is the 1st Queen of House music. The rest just follow. She is not also on the news for fame. Is fame that is looking for her because she is forever cool and smart. The only lady in the industry who is professional the rest just follow. — dion mphahlele (@dion_mphahlele) July 12, 2020

Mina i wouldnt decline the award

I mean thats like an achievement of a life time,

“people gon’ talk whether you do bad or good”(the words of Rihanna). So you turn down your blessings/achievements just because some **** says …, are they God?? pic.twitter.com/45F4OGSx1O — Jose Elias (@Jozielias) July 13, 2020

Mxm people are stupid how can you say Zinhle don’t deserve the award because those song were competing yes we are all shocked about Master KG but please don’t disrespect DJ Zinhle like that — Vuyisani Vet Faltein➡️ (@VuyisaniVet) July 11, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.