DJ Zinhle claps back at tweep who accused her of buying her Sama nomination

Citizen reporter
DJ Zinhle. Picture: Supplied

The media personality has responded to accusations, saying that awards don’t mean everything to her.

DJ Zinhle has responded to allegations that she bought her nomination for the upcoming South African Music Awards (Samas).

She has been nominated for Record of the Year for her single Umlilo, featuring Rethabile and DJ Mvzzle.

One Twitter user, who was upset that Master KG wasn’t nominated for his single Jerusalem, lashed out at DJ Zinhle and stated that she didn’t deserve the award if she wins.

“How is DJ Zinhle nominated for ROTY and Master KG isn’t. Even she knows if she wins this, it’s an award she doesn’t deserve. It was Jerusalem everywhere in December, even now. This song is big all over Africa. Niwathenga ngempela. This is Master KG’s award! Period!”

The media personality didn’t let the comment slide and clapped back at the user, reminding people to fight fairly with manners and explaining that awards don’t mean everything to her.

“Learn to fight for your faves without accusing other people of things you know nothing about. I actually don’t care if I’m nominated or not. Ngiyithenge kuphi I-Award sisi? (Where did I buy the award?)

“If there was a way I’d give my nomination to someone else. These awards don’t define my life. Uyaphapha,” she said.

Another user suggested that in order to resolve everything, the DJ should decline or withdraw her nomination, to which Zinhle responded: “Nope. Angifuni (I don’t want to).”

She further commented that so many other songs have been nominated, yet people only seem to have a problem with hers.

Several Twitter users have commended DJ Zinhle for speaking out and voiced their support for her.

