Ntando Duma’s daughter’s Zozibuni Tunzi-inspired haircut is adorable

Media personality Ntando Duma has been proudly showing off her three-year-old daughter Sbahle Mzizi for all of us to see and recently the proud mama finally gave her daughter what she wanted, a hair cut.

The actress, who will be in the first BET African telenovela Isono, said her daughter had been asking her for months for a haircut.

Ntando tweeted on 9 July that her daughter wanted Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi’s famous haircut.

Sbahle got want she wanted. On Sunday, Nthando shared pictures and a video of a smiling Sbahle with her haircut.

Posting the video on Sbhale’s Instagram account, Ntando did the haircut herself.

The final results are adorable as Sbhale couldn’t hide her happiness with her new hairstyle.

She’s the happiest girl in the universe ???????? https://t.co/RwI2DYgIsI pic.twitter.com/3zEoAu3sSH — Ntando Duma Mthomben (@dumantando20) July 12, 2020

