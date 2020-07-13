A sweet twist on spring rolls recipe

Spring rolls fillers are usually savoury, an item picked in an Asian menu as a starter or a tasty snack filled with your choice of meat and vegetables but this sweet chocolate and hazelnut spring roll can be a perfect ending to a meal too.

Living and Loving has shared a recipe from Capsicum Culinary Studio chef lecturers on this delicious chocolate and hazelnut spring roll recipe which the whole family can delve into.

Important to note that spring roll pastry can be bought from the frozen section at Asian grocery stores but if you want to get your hands dirty and go all out, this spring rolls pastry homemade recipe is your go-to.

Ingredients

225g bread flour

5ml salt

185g water

2 tbs vegetable oil (plus extra for rubbing)

How to

Sift the flour and salt. Add the water and oil and blend on a low speed using a dough hook attachment until just blended.

Mix on high speed until the dough is smooth, satiny and elastic, for about 10-15 minutes. Turn out the dough onto a work surface and gather it into a ball.

Rub it with oil and wrap in plastic wrap. Let the dough rest at room temperature for at least an hour, or refrigerate overnight before using. Allow the dough to come to room temperature before stretching and rolling.

Ingredients for chocolate and hazelnut filling spring rolls:

325g dark chocolate, finely chopped

164g cream

Roasted hazelnuts, coarsely chopped

Instructions

Place the chocolate in a stainless-steel bowl. Bring the cream just to a simmer. Pour the hot cream over the chocolate, allow to stand for a minute and stir until the chocolate is thoroughly melted.

Add in the hazelnuts. Allow the mixture to cool and set in the fridge before adding it into the spring rolls.

Once both elements are completed, it is time to put your spring rolls together:

Roll the pastry out so it’s about ½ cm thick. Cut pastry into long strips. Beat one egg and use as a sticking paste. Place the cooled (and set filling) in the centre of each pastry strip. Fold over diagonally. Stick by dipping your fingertip into the egg and apply to the pastry. Holding your fingertips over the “roll” use your thumbs to roll the pastry slightly to enclose the filling. Fold in the sides and stick using the egg. Roll until fully closed and stick using the egg. Repeat this until all of your chocolate hazelnut fillings is finished. Place in the freezer until ready to deep fry in vegetable oil. The spring rolls must be tightly wrapped and sealed to ensure the melted chocolate stays in the wrap instead of leaking into the hot oil when frying.

