What to watch on TV today: Will the dramatic polygamous wedding continue on ‘Uzalo’?

Keep reading for some of the best series and movies to keep you entertained.

Uzalo

Season 3

Sbonelo’s decision to marry both Nonka and Sphilile has kept viewers on the edge of their seats.

He wanted to marry Nonka first, but their wedding was disrupted and chaos ensued. The questions on everyone’s minds is, will both weddings continue?

In the second part of the highly-anticipated wedding special, Nkunzi, MaNgcobo and Nosipho escape by the skin of their teeth. Sbu makes a drastic decision where his family’s concerned.

Airs weekdays at 8.30pm on SABC 1

Celebrity Mystery Box

Season 1

Professional chefs Lesego Semenya and Nti Ramaboa invite two celebrities into the kitchen to show off their culinary skills by competing against each other.

The participants need to create an elevated meal from a mystery box of about 10 ingredients. The winner walks away with R10,000 and R5,000 for their chosen charity,

In the latest episode, actress Joanne Reyneke goes head to head with TV presenter and fashion designer Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa.

Airs Wednesdays at 8pm on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161)

Lithapo

Season 1

This new Sesotho telenovela follows Nolo, a young man from Qwaqwa in search of his father in the city.

Join him on his journey as he navigates romance and revenge, while smashing the patriarchy within toxic masculinity in the midst of post-Apartheid hashtag protest.

Lithapo (The Ties that Bind Us) premiered on 13 January 2020.

In the latest episode, Tselane is forced to break up with Zano as Pabi learns that Nolo and Maki are getting cosy. Dr Mercury is dead and Nkosana comes to the rescue.

Patricia allows Lentswe to stay longer and Mfazwe gets a package when he decides not to work with Andile anymore. Cebile meets a cute guy on the school bus, but someone else likes him.

Airs Mondays to Wednesdays at 9.30pm on SABC 2

Snowpiercer

Season 1

In this new post-apocalyptic dystopian thriller, Earth has frozen over and the last surviving humans live on a giant train circling the globe, struggling to coexist amid the delicate balance onboard.

The series is based on the 2013 Bong Joon-Ho movie of the same name. The South Korean filmmaker made Oscars history when Parasite became the first non-English language film to win Best Picture at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Available on Netflix

Your Excellency

This Nigerian satire written and directed by Funke Akindele is sure to make you laugh with its mix of politics and comedy.

The film follows a bumbling, billionaire businessman and failed presidential candidate who is obsessed with Donald Trump. His presidential campaign seems destined for disaster, but he soon becomes a credible contender through the power of social media.

Available on Netflix

