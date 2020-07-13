Bottles app creators respond to new alcohol ban

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s reinstatement of the ban on alcohol sales in his address to the nation on Sunday evening has rubbed quite a few people up the wrong way.

In addition to mixed feeling from the general public, some political parties have weighed in on the fray, with the Democratic Alliance (DA) saying Ramaphosa’s conduct went against democratic policy.

We need similar strict rules applied for corruption, crime etc. With immediate effect!

#AlcoholHasFallen

DA MP Phumzile van Damme said: “The is no ‘immediate effect’ unless there are regulations that make it ‘immediate effect.’ The president does not rule by diktat.

“This is a democracy guided by the rule of law. Until the regulations are published, there is no ban. This matters.”

Some Twitter users’ opinions were divided on the reinstated alcohol ban.

The Citizen spoke to some senior member of popular Bottles alcohol delivery service and they expressed very different views.

Bottles’ co-founders and co-CEOs, Vince Viviers and Enrico Ferigolli, told us: “These are challenging times for everyone and we understand the government has difficult decisions to make and are trying to do their best.

“We will adhere to the government’s guidelines and we place the safety of our staff and their families as a priority.”

Although they said the president’s decision would not affect their shoppers or drivers, and would not impact the public’s ability to place and receive orders, Bottles would be forced to close their customer service phone line for the foreseeable future.

“We will continue to deliver groceries and non-alcoholic beverages to help keep people safe at home during this time of need,” they said, adding that the regulations were published directly after the speech last night and in line with the law.

South Africa is the hardest-hit country on the continent and recorded its highest-ever single-day increase in Covid-19 cases just a few days ago.

In his public address, Ramaphosa said that while most people were taking action against the spread of the virus, others were being irresponsible.

“There are a number of people who have taken to organising parties, who have drinking sprees, and some who walk around crowded spaces without wearing masks,” he said during his address.

The new measures would be extended until 15 August.

