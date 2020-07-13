WATCH: Chicken Licken hits the spot with latest ad on viral lockdown moments

It seems content creators, advertisers and marketers are having their creative juices go into overdrive since the Covid-19 lockdown in late March and Chicken Licken is the latest to take full advantage of this type of content.

Their latest advert has popular comedian and viral content maker Tyson Ngubeni narrating why South Africans are ‘soulful’ people.

The video hilariously plays into the changing norms, the Covid-19 regulations, and all the latest viral lockdown moments that have given us much needed joy, watch:

It takes a #SoulfulNation to make it through these tough times. That’s why for our new ad, we are honouring the ordinary people who have kept us entertained and our spirits up during #LockdownSA. pic.twitter.com/PQ96DDaipq — Chicken Licken (@ChickenLickenSA) July 13, 2020

Once again Chicken Licken was right on the mark for many on Twitter:

Chicken licken basically put everything that happened during lockdown in one video lol even the girl who was caught in the boot ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/X2URzyQwUa — Someone’s Son (@Tshepi_11_) July 13, 2020

very brilliant advert by Chicken Licken. Good to see them using actual talent behind content that keeps us entertained https://t.co/5aCunQIV9x — Collen (@GoodfellaColz) July 13, 2020

