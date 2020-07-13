Celebs & viral 13.7.2020 02:14 pm

WATCH: Chicken Licken hits the spot with latest ad on viral lockdown moments

Citizen reporter
The new Chicken Licken advert featuring Tyson Ngubeni is brilliant. Photo: Screenshot, Twitter

The video hilariously plays into the changing norms, the Covid-19 regulations, and all the latest viral moments.

It seems content creators, advertisers and marketers are having their creative juices go into overdrive since the Covid-19 lockdown in late March and Chicken Licken is the latest to take full advantage of this type of content.

Their latest advert has popular comedian and viral content maker Tyson Ngubeni narrating why South Africans are ‘soulful’ people.

The video hilariously plays into the changing norms, the Covid-19 regulations, and all the latest viral lockdown moments that have given us much needed joy, watch:

Once again Chicken Licken was right on the mark for many on Twitter:

