What to watch on TV tonight: Jerah is shocked by a friend’s risky request in ‘Generations’

Generations: The Legacy

Season 29

Generations: The Legacy is a remake of popular soapie Generations with different characters, and is the second most-watched show in South Africa.

The original series ran from 4 February 1994 until 30 September 2014, while the rebranded version returned on 1 December 2014.

Set against the backdrop of the advertising industry, this drama celebrates the hopes and dreams of people who aspire to a better future.

In the latest episode, Jerah is shocked by a friend’s risky request. An off-hand comment from Pele sets Jack’s mind racing. Cosmo can’t bring himself to hit a woman but his sister has no problem with it.

Airs weekdays at 8pm on SABC 1

Catching Feelings

Looking for a proudly local film on Netflix? In this dark romantic comedy, a cynical writer-turned-English-professor and his journalist wife find their lives disrupted when a famous and hard-partying author comes to stay with them.

Starring Kagiso Lediga, Pearl Thusi, Andrew Buckland and Akin Omotoso. It also features Loyiso Gola, Kate Liquorish and Celeste Ntuli.

The film was shot in Cape Town and Johannesburg, and holds a 100% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Available on Netflix

Black-ish

Season 4

Dre Johnson (Anthony Anderson) and his wife Rainbow (Tracee Ellis Ross) are living a comfortable life with their four kids in an upper-middle-class neighbourhood. But he worries that his children are losing touch with their black culture in this mostly white neighbourhood.

In the latest episodes, an incident at school threatens Junior’s future at his beloved Valley Glen Prep. Diane experiences a big life event toward becoming a woman and Bow, Ruby, Zoey and Alicia are there to support her.

On 21 May 2020, ABC renewed the series for a seventh season.

Airs weekdays at 8.30pm on BET (DStv channel 129). Also available on Showmax

Trigonometry

Season 1

This eight-part polyamory drama is a love story about three people who are made for each other.

In crowded and expensive London, a cash-strapped couple opens their small apartment to a third person. The new addition initiates an unexpected adventure, changing the trio’s lives – and how they view relationships – forever.

Available on Showmax

The Longest Date

Season 1

This reality dating show hosted by Christopher Jafta sees contestants go on a very long date, with the winner claiming the grand prize of R100,000.

Watch as 16 ordinary and single South Africans undertake an epic journey to face their fears in gruelling challenges and ultimately find love.

Airs Mondays at 7.30pm on SABC 3

