Actress Nomzamo Mbatha celebrates her 30th birthday

Picture : supplied

The actress and activist turns 30 today and has plenty to celebrate.

The KZN-born beauty hails from KwaMashu and is currently based in the United States of America.

Things have been looking up for the birthday girl as she recently snagged a contract with Los Angeles-based agency, CAA, which represents the likes of talents such as Lupita Nyong’o, George Clooney and Brad Pitt.

Nomzamoannounced her signing to one of the most coveted talent and sports agencies in the world on Friday, 10 July 2020.

The former Isibaya actress reflected on the career-defining moment, stating: “Trust the process. Setting my table.”

Her announcement was met with praise from government officials, fellow actors and friends. Well-wishes on both her career acquisition and birthday poured in on social media.

The UNHCR said: “Happy birthday to our incredible Goodwill Ambassador @NomzamoMbatha who continues to help UNHCR tell important stories of refugees and displaced families around the world.”

