Actress Nomzamo Mbatha celebrates her 30th birthday

The KZN-born beauty hails from KwaMashu and is currently based in the United States of America.

Things have been looking up for the birthday girl as she recently snagged a contract with Los Angeles-based agency, CAA, which represents the likes of talents such as Lupita Nyong’o, George Clooney and Brad Pitt.

Nomzamoannounced her signing to one of the most coveted talent and sports agencies in the world on Friday, 10 July 2020.

The former Isibaya actress reflected on the career-defining moment, stating: “Trust the process. Setting my table.”

Her announcement was met with praise from government officials, fellow actors and friends. Well-wishes on both her career acquisition and birthday poured in on social media.

The UNHCR said: “Happy birthday to our incredible Goodwill Ambassador @NomzamoMbatha who continues to help UNHCR tell important stories of refugees and displaced families around the world.”

Happy birthday to our incredible Goodwill Ambassador @NomzamoMbatha who continues to help UNHCR tell important stories of refugees and displaced families around the world. pic.twitter.com/6FXPWfFQ26 — UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency (@Refugees) July 13, 2020

Happy birthday my bright, brave, bold beautiful and blessed girl @NomzamoMbatha! May you see many, many more my sweet #Cancerian. Continue to strive to make the world a better place. Proud of you. Show #Hollywood what we are made of. Have a great day. Miss you in the #ATL. pic.twitter.com/OdQJedKKdv — Felicia Mabuza-Suttle (@Feliciamabuza) July 13, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.