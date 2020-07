Just a few days ago I got introduced to the Fitbit Premium app and right now I feel as though I really should have been introduced years ago. I guess there’s no time like the present. For the longest time I’ve owned a Fitbit – in fact, for more than five years – and I truly never made use of the accompanying app to its max until just a few days ago. Most, if not all, smartwatches nowadays are linked up to an app in order to download data from workouts. But I have to say, I got truly blown...

For the longest time I’ve owned a Fitbit – in fact, for more than five years – and I truly never made use of the accompanying app to its max until just a few days ago.

Most, if not all, smartwatches nowadays are linked up to an app in order to download data from workouts. But I have to say, I got truly blown away when I had a chance to delve into Fitbit Premium and it’s offering.

Fitbit has the basic app that is essentially free and accessible to everyone (even if you don’t own a device yet). You get access to a global fitness community and can join various clubs or conversations with those who care to share.

It also comes with a handful of exercise programmes, diet tips and tricks, such as how to beat cholesterol or cut down sugar, and even tips on how to improve your sleep routine.fitnes

As someone who has been training for years, I was prompted to try out the Premium version of the app, which is a paid membership, and I feel like I’ve just met my perfect training buddy.

The variety of programmes on offer is amazing. There are loads of exercise programmes and essentially a little bit of something for everyone.

The other incredible feature is how it uses your unique data to deliver personalised, actionable guidance and coaching to help you achieve your health and fitness goals. So, you essentially score yourself a coach who tracks your personal progress and guides you to be a healthier version of yourself.

The variety of programmes is mind-blowing. There are programmes for all levels of fitness (beginner, intermediate and advanced).

There are bodyweight training programmes that can be done at home, even with no equipment. There are weights-specific programmes, dance, yoga, meditation, pilates – you name it, it’s there.

Even some yoga for kids which I’ll soon try out with my five-year-old daughter.

If you have been curious about trying something new, try it out.

I also like that the workouts are of different durations, from as short as five minutes to as long as an hour. So there is no excuse. You are not limited to what you can do and how often you can do it.

Last week on Friday, I had three sessions in one.

I started off with a 20 minute cardio warm-up, then moved on to a high-intensity interval training programme for 20 min and rounded off the session with 10 min of a Yoga for Runners routine to give me a good stretch at the end. All of that in under an hour!

Another feature, which can benefit all of us is the wellness report which can even be submitted to your doctor. It includes data, graphs and an analysis of your physical activity, heart rate, sleep and weight data.

This can be used to identify potential health issues or even to manage a health-related condition.

All you have to do is make your Fitbit and the Premium App your best friend and the rest will be done for you in the background.

The premium offering has a three-month free trial. So, you don’t have anything to lose.

Even if you don’t own a device yet, download the app and get a personal coach for at least 90 days.

Of course it would be more beneficial to have a Fitbit to get the full experience.

Zulu is a qualified biokineticist and cofounder of PopUpGym. Follow her on Instagram: @letshego.zulu; Twitter: @letshegom; Facebook: Letshego Zulu

