M-Net announces first season: Who is ‘The Bachelorette South Africa’?

M-Net has announced that the first season of The Bachelorette will soon be hitting screens in South Africa.

After two successful seasons of The Bachelor SA. it’s now time for a leading lady to take centre stage.

The channel confirmed in a statement that the new show is already in pre-production, and that the identity of the first bachelorette will be revealed later this week.

“Choosing our first bachelorette was a daunting task,” said M-Net’s head of publicity, Lani Lombard.

“Even though it’s not a hard-and-fast rule, it is customary for the spinoff programme to pick a lady from previous Bachelor seasons.

“In this regard, we’re spoilt for choice. Both seasons featured many stunning ladies who could easily step into this coveted role and we know how fans fervently rooted for their favourites on social media.

“Behind the scenes, we were also contacted by other potential Bachelorettes with strong credentials, but who did not appear on the show,” Lombard added.

Single men who are interested in joining the leading lady onscreen in a love journey should start getting ready to put their names forward. Entries for The Bachelorette SA will open after her name is unveiled.

With filming taking place as soon as possible this year, the first season show can be expected to air in early 2021.

Fans have expressed their excitement at the news, with many trying to guess who the first bachelorette will be.

Two contestants from the second season of The Bachelor, Qiniso Van Damme and Mulesa Lumina, have emerged as the favourites.

Other predictions also include former contenders Bridget Marshall, Michelle Reddy, Jessica Ross, Gina Meyers and Pasha Dos Santos.

Y’all better not play with us. @qinisovandamme would be the best and well deserved first #TheBacheloretteSA — Beloved ❤???????? (@SJX2026) July 12, 2020

We’re just as excited! ???? — M-Net (@MNet) July 13, 2020

I’m biased, but there can be no denying the star power that is @qinisovandamme she deserves her shot???? #TheBacheloretteSA — InstaTravelArt???????????? (@OfficialRudyLJ) July 12, 2020

Mulesa is beautiful and amazing too???????? but I’m sorry I really think our queen Qiniso has to be the first #TheBacheloretteSA — it’s mandiisa (@MandiisaMdunge_) July 12, 2020

