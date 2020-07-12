Government clears up confusion on provincial leisure travel

The Twitter account run by the office of the presidency has had to backtrack after they published an infographic that made it seem as though leisurely travel within the confines of a single province and non-business-related stays at hotels, guest houses and lodges was permitted under the current lockdown level.

“We picked up an error in the previous graphic which suggested that accommodation for leisure travel was permitted. This is not the case,” said the presidency in their tweet.

Here are the activities that are now allowed at Level 3. We picked up an error in the previous graphic which suggested that accommodation for leisure travel was permitted. This is not the case. See this statement for more information: https://t.co/hQnwYUNN6s #StaySafe pic.twitter.com/7t4Q7vxCKl — Presidency | South Africa ???????? (@PresidencyZA) July 11, 2020

This comes long after the incorrect graphic was circulated, leading many to believe that leisurely travel was permitted.

@PresidencyZA Can anyone explain why Pres Cyril Ramaphosa announced that leisure travel inside your province of residence is permitted under the amended level 3 regulations and then contradicted by Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane? Clarity on this will be appreciated. — Landre Venter (@laventer) July 11, 2020

I am guessing this was deleted because of the accomodation debacle…I understand the Minister of Tourism said they will issue revised regulations stating that leisure accommodation is not allowed under level 3. https://t.co/CdKH9RWMTh — Jannene (@Janneneh) July 11, 2020

