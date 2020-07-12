Lifestyle 12.7.2020 10:06 am

Government clears up confusion on provincial leisure travel

Citizen reporter
Picture: iStock.

Despite the contents of an infographic that was tweeted and deleted by the @PresidencyZA account, leisurely travel within the confines of one province is still not permitted.

The Twitter account run by the office of the presidency has had to backtrack after they published an infographic that made it seem as though leisurely travel within the confines of a single province and non-business-related stays at hotels, guest houses and lodges was permitted under the current lockdown level.

An erroneous government infographic about level 3 lockdown regulations | Image: Twitter

“We picked up an error in the previous graphic which suggested that accommodation for leisure travel was permitted. This is not the case,” said the presidency in their tweet.

This comes long after the incorrect graphic was circulated, leading many to believe that leisurely travel was permitted.

