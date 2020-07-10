Young ballet boy draws attention of Viola Davis

The power and generosity of social media continues to astound, this time with an aspiring young ballet dancer.

What started with a simple Twitter video of a young Nigerian boy performing barefoot in the rain about three weeks ago has drawn the attention of over 14 million viewers.

As a result of all the shares, likes and comments, the budding dance star has received a full scholarship from a Nigerian former ballerina to ensure he achieves his dream of dance.

Fade Ogunro, a former Nigerian ballerina who caught wind of the video, has given hope to the young boy and praised him for his amazing lines.

“As a former ballerina, I’m jealous of his beautiful lines, his toe points and his effortless gracefulness. I want to pay for his entire formal education anywhere in the world until he graduates from Uni,” she said.

We’re not sure who started the online interest around the young boy, but American award-winning actress Viola Davis also did her part by sharing and garnering around 230K views, almost 5k comments and 23K shares.

Posting the video on her Facebook page, Davis wrote: “Reminds me of the beauty of my people. We create, soar, can imagine, have unleashed passion, and love….despite the brutal obstacles that have been put in front of us! Our people can fly!!!”

