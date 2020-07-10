Unbelievable! woman proposes to Uber driver

Not everyone believes in love at first sight but it does happen, and a Washington-based couple are living proof of this.
After laying eyes on the hunky Uber driver who drove her and her friends to a Kanye West concert, she was overcome with an instant and ultimately long-lasting romantic attraction for the stranger.
Only identified as “Energy Vibration” on her Instagram page, she recounted how she met her now husband and father to her gorgeous baby boy.
*STORY TIME* It was a September evening in 2016 that I attended a Kanye West concert in DC with some friends. After the concert, we went to a local speakeasy to debrief our experience and catch up. After…several…cocktails ????, my homegirl calls an #Uber to take us to one of our fave late night spots in the city. The Uber pulls up, she hops in the back with her friend at the time, so I hop in the front. A few minutes into the ride, I look over at the driver and…my.word., I was just…????. So with my liquid courage SKRONGLY intact????????, your girl shoots.her.shot. I ask “???????????????????????? ????????, ???????? ???????????? ???????????????? ???? ?????????????????????????????????????????” to which he responds, “no ma’am”. Now as a city girl, I was like “no ma’am?!?” ???????? but that didn’t stop me from proceeding to ask “????????????????, ???????????????????? ???????????? ???????????????? ?????????????!” ????????????♀️ He flashes a handsome grin, laughing a bit at my audacity, we chat about music and such and he drops me and my friends off. Some areas of that convo are a bit blurry ????????but I’d apparently given him my number before leaving. A week later ????, he texts me and “Collus” appears on my phone. I had no idea who he was ???????? Soooo, I ask for a photo and when he sent it, I of course immediately remembered who he was. Fast forward a year, we moved in together. Another year later, we were engaged. 6 months later, married, 4 months after that, pregnant and in a little over a week, we’re making a huge move for our family’s future. Today, we celebrate the bEARTHday of the love of my life, the man of my intentions, my baby daddy and my very best friend ❣️✨
Just goes to show, love will hit you when you least expect it.
