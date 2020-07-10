AloneTogether weekend gig guide

Having to stay at home does not mean that one is confined to a life without entertainment. Check out some of the ‘events’ happening this weekend.

Lockdown House Party ft DJ Milkshake, K.O, Oskido and DJ Lag

Founded by popular DJ’s Shimza and DJ pH, the show Lockdown House Party (which is streamed both online and on television) was only meant to last a few weeks.

However, it has gained so much traction among music fans that the show seems like it’s here to stay.

Friday’s edition which will air between 8pm and midnight will feature DJ Milkshake alongside K.O, Oskido and DJ Lag.

Date: Friday 10 July on Channel O (DStv Channel 320)

Time: 8pm to midnight

Legends Live by Oskido

Oskido will also feature on another music channel on Friday night when his new show, Legends Live by Oskido makes its debut.

The Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in substantial changes in public life in South Africa and globally. For the music industry, this has presented a major challenge in revenues and with many livelihoods affected.

Legends Live by Oskido was born out a need to keep live music playing at these times and its evolution will however be influenced by general trends within the music, entertainment, and media sectors globally.

The show will stream to a Pan African audience for the first time this Friday and feature a banging set from music legend Oskido and Scorpion King Dj Maphorisa.

Date: Friday 10 July on MTV Base (DStv Channel 322)

Time: 6pm

DJ Zinhle PJ Party

DJ Zinhle will be sharing her latest brainchild with the world this coming weekend when DJ Zinhle PJ Party kicks off.

Similar to the aforementioned shows, the show will take the form of a weekly online party, which will be streamed on various online channels while simultaneously being broadcast on MTV Base.

This Saturday’s premiere episode will feature an all-female line up of DJs including DJ Zinhle and hip-hop Queen Ms Cosmo.

“Saturdays will never be the same as DJ Zinhle promises a consistent female-driven line up of the hottest DJs the country has to offer week after week.”

Date: Saturday 11 July on MTV Base (DStv Channel 322)

Time: 6pm to 8pm

