What to watch on TV tonight: A father goes too far in ‘Losing Lerato’

Here is some of the best series and movies to keep you entertained tonight:

Little

When adulting becomes harder than she can handle, powerful businesswoman Jordan is transformed into her younger self and gets a chance to relive her carefree days as a 13-year-old girl.

The mean tech mogul gets thrown into a whole other set of challenges and leaves her under appreciated assistant having to cover for her at the office.

This fantasy comedy film stars Regina Hall (who played the role of Brenda in Scary Movie with Anna Farris) and Issa Rae (best known for Insecure alongside real-life friend Yvonne Orji).

Available on Showmax

Warrior Nun, Season 1

In this Netflix original fantasy-drama series, an orphaned teenager wakes up in a morgue with superpowers.

As the chosen Halo-Bearer for a secret order of nuns who hunts demons, she gets caught up in the divine war between Good and Evil.

The show is based on a manga-style comic book of the same name by Ben Dunn and stars Portuguese actress Alba Baptista in her first English-speaking role. A second season has not yet been confirmed for Warrior Nun.

Available on Netflix

Gomora, Season 1

This Seriti Films production about the rich and the poor and shows how fine the line between the two can be. It follows the lives of two families and how their worlds collide.

The name of the show comes from the word “Gomorrah”, which is a nickname for the Alexandra township in Gauteng.

In the latest episode, Sonto will do anything for her people. Melusi fights on for his son and Thathi realizes that Lorraine will always be Lorraine.

Airs weekdays at 7.30pm on Mzansi Magic (DStv channel 161). Also available on Showmax

Losing Lerato

After being denied access to his daughter, an estranged father goes to extreme lengths to see her.

He takes matters into his own hands and finds himself in a high-stakes hostage situation after kidnapping her from school, throwing his life into chaos.

The award-winning film is inspired by the real-life story of actor and producer Kagiso Modupe. The story draws on his own father’s search for his grandfather as Modupe’s dad did not have a relationship with his absent father for 65 years, which left him traumatised.

Losing Lerato was a success at the box office, grossing R4.1 million in five weeks within its release on 13 September 2019.

Available on Showmax

Uzalo, Season 3

This provocative and authentic series that tells the story of two family dynasties, the Mdletshes and the Xulus, and the two young men who carry their hopes and legacies.

The first episode was aired on 9 February 2015 and it is currently the most-watched show in South Africa.

In the latest episode, MaNgcobo learns that Njeza is working with the Khanyile boys, and ideas start forming in her head.

Knowledge of Sibonelo’s pending marriages has MaZaza heightening her demands. Sbu’s kindness towards Fikile because of her ‘pregnancy’, starts to make her feel guilty.

Airs weekdays at 8.30pm on SABC 1

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.