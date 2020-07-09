Takkies jokingly pours water on daughter Sana in new TikTok trend

A new TikTok trend involves parents “accidentally” spilling water on their children to capture their reactions.

The viral challenge has left social media users divided; while some think the videos are cute and funny, others believe it’s just mean.

Nkateko ‘Takkies’ Dinwiddy is the latest celeb mum to jump onto this trend.

The popular dancer and choreographer took to Instagram and posted her take on the challenge.

Takkies can be seen dancing with a water bottle in her hand alongside her two-year-old daughter Sana, who is holding an ice cream cone.

The mother-0f-two suddenly spills some water to the beat of the song on Sana, which takes the little girl by surprise.

Takkies then laughs at her daughter’s reaction before continuing to spray her with more water.

Several Mzansi celebs have playfully laughed at Sana’s adorable reaction.

Actress Ntando Duma commented on the post, which led to people requesting her to do the challenge with her three-year-old daughter Sbahle.

These were some of the comments on Instagram:

Actress Dineo Moeketsi said: “Sana was like ‘nope, she didn’t just do that’ first time around.

Fashion influencer and model Thickleeyoce said: “She’s too cute.”

TV presenter Roxy Burger: “Ok now I have to do this too.”

YouTube sensation Lasizwe said: “For a moment she was like ‘Did she just?’”

Influential businesswoman Farah Fortune said: “She looked like she was ready to beat you.”

