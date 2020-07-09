BREAKFAST IDEA: This breakfast recipe is a switch up on eggs on toast

Cereals, muesli or granola with yoghurt may not sound so appetising in colder weather, so finding breakfast recipes that will boost your morning like a breakfast toast pot are so helpful.

This breakfast idea takes a twist on the classic eggs on toast from All 4 Women, intended to keep you warm during the colder winter mornings.

Ingredients:

250 g bacon, roughly chopped

75 g chorizo sausage, chopped (optional but adds great flavour)

1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved (or the equivalent amount of tomatoes chopped)

1 Tbsp chopped fresh basil

salt and freshly ground black pepper

4 slices fresh bread

2 Tbsp olive oil

4–8 eggs (depends on each person, whether they want 1 or 2)

small handful fresh basil leaves

Instructions:

For the cake fingers:

Preheat the oven to 200 °C. Fry the bacon and chorizo in a heavy-bottomed frying pan on medium-high heat for 2–3 minutes and then add the tomatoes, chopped basil and a pinch of salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Cook for a further 2 minutes and then remove the pan from the heat and set aside.

Remove the crusts from the bread and gently roll out the slices with a rolling pin until about half their thickness. Lightly brush one side of each slice with olive oil. Place each slice, olive oil side down, into an individual ramekin and push down gently so that it “lines” the dish.

Divide the bacon mixture between the ramekins, top each with one or two raw eggs and then place all the ramekins in the oven, covered with a sheet of tinfoil.

Bake for 7–10 minutes or until the eggs are cooked to your liking.

Remove the toast pots from the ramekins, top each with some fresh basil and serve immediately.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.