Sit-down meals will never be the same – Tashas is back

Popular, well-known foodie restaurant Tashas, founded by Natasha Sideris, reopened their doors across the country early this month, a long-awaited reopening after nearly four-month closure due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

The reopening came after the relaxation of Level 3 regulations that allowed restaurants to have sit-downs at a limited capacity.

Tasha’s slowly reopened their doors for each of their outlets in Durban, Cape Town and Johannesburg, and all are currently operating.

“We are so excited to announce that we will be able to welcome you into our stores in South Africa over the coming week,” Tashas said.

Many foodies and people who love to dine will be very pleased with the news.

Their new mantra is “sophisticated simplicity” and they have refined their menu to their elaborate cake displays, which all have been simplified in order to offer their customers “the best of the best”, reduce wastage, and to mitigate the risks of contracting Covid-19 as they ramp up to business as usual.⠀

Their signature dishes include the Greenland quesadilla, salmon trout fishcakes, their creamy avo sandwich, and the favourite, Butternut Salad, All 4 Women reports.

To end of your meal, their decadent cakes and desserts are also available through the simplified cake displays.

Tashas said they were following strict health and hygiene protocols and standard operating procedures in order to assure patrons safety and that of their staff, who all will be wearing masks and sanitising frequently.

