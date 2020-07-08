Netflix’s erotic film ‘365 Days’ accused of glorifying kidnapping and rape

A new erotic thriller on Netflix is currently one of the most popular movies worldwide on the streaming service but is the subject of growing criticism.

Based on the bestselling Polish book series by Blanka Lipinska, 365 Days follows the story of Massimo Torricelli, a handsome Sicilian mafia boss who kidnaps beautiful sales director Lara Biel and gives her one year to fall in love with him.

Starring: Anna-Maria Sieklucka, Michele Morrone, Bronisław Wrocławski

The movie is packed with graphic sex scenes, and while some may find the production hot and steamy, critics have accused it of glamorising the brutal reality of gangsterism, human trafficking, kidnapping and rape.

Welsh singer Duffy – who was drugged, raped and held captive a decade ago – even penned a scathing letter to Netflix’s CEO saying it was “irresponsible” to stream the controversial film.

“This should not be anyone’s idea of entertainment, nor should it be described as such, or be commercialised in this manner.

“I just can’t imagine how Netflix could overlook how careless, insensitive and dangerous this is,” she wrote.

The film, which has been likened to Fifty Shades of Grey, currently holds a 0% critic’s rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

There is also an online petition currently circulating that calls for the removal of 365 Days from Netflix based on the claim that it glorifies Stockholm syndrome and sexual assault against women. As of publication, the petition has been signed by over 68,000 people.

On the other hand, some viewers have admitted that the twisted romance movie is their guilty pleasure because they enjoy the explicit scenes.

Me waiting on my massimo to come kidnap me and tell me I have 365 days to fall inlove wit him #365dni pic.twitter.com/FeCZHAKquz — Veronica Bogoni (@bogoni_veronica) July 4, 2020

#365days is just a movie. There are FAR darker movies out there about rape, murder, torture, war…but no one demands they are removed?! Double standards. Stop being so offended by everything y’all #365daysnetflix #365dni — Mylee (@MoansMylee) July 5, 2020

Someone : why yo watching #365days

My only reason : ???? pic.twitter.com/iCSUWDpEyN — Tee ???? (@tarrunaaaaaa) June 27, 2020

Netflix has responded to all the backlash, saying it will continue streaming the movie on its service. The spokesperson also pointed out that the company was not involved in the production and only licenced the film.

“We believe strongly in giving our members around the world more choice and control over their Netflix viewing experience.

“Members can choose what they do and do not want to watch by setting maturity filters at a profile level and removing specific titles to protect from content they feel is too mature.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.