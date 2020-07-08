Trendy Melville breakfast joint Pablo Eggs Go Bar is no more

Popular breakfast restaurant on Melville’s 7th street, Pablo Eggs Go Bar will not reopen as other restaurants open in Level 3 lockdown guidelines allow for restaurants to open.

The popular restaurant which often saw queues on the weekends as hoards of diners lined up for the restaurant’s famous Shakshuka, eggs done in a rich tomato and pepper-based sauce, served with crisp bread on the side, as well as hummus and a side salad. The restaurant offered other delights such as Avo-Dukkah-Hummus Bowl with Divine Falafel, Citrus-Salsa and Coriander Paste.

Pablo’s also took home the Rasa Rosetta Awards after being nominated for top 100 restaurants in SA, winning an award for the best Cafe/Bistro in South Africa.

The Pablo Eggs Go Bar Melville family took to their social media to say: “We are sad to say that Pablo Eggs Go Bar Melville is closing its doors. It’s been a wonderful four years on that magical corner but in these uncertain times we have decided to consolidate our financial exposure and we simply lack the financial needs to reopen. We will still be very much a part of the Melville community from Pablo House and thank you ALL for the wonderful memories and new friendships!

“Stay safe & we will see you again soon!

“Louis, Leigh Hofmeyr Roux & the entire Pablo Familia.”



The restauranteurs will, however, continue to run their guest house, Pablo’s House, in Melville which also operates with a restaurant, DOS MANOS.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.