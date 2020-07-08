When is the best time to have sex?

For many people in relationships, sex is a very important aspect of not only affection and physical intimacy but also a way to have fun within the relationship.

Whatever the status of the association, the time of day to have sex is sometimes a preference. In the morning either person may not be in the mood or be very much in the mood to have sex, and even in the evening, the same applies.

Morning sex can be a motivator as much as exercise, great a way to start off your day, with people having higher levels of testosterone and estrogen, two hormones that influence sexual desire, reports Mind Body Green.

But why should we be limited to morning and evening sex, what about in the afternoon? There is no ‘best’ time to have sex that applies to everyone.

Twitter was in overdrive with this debate, with many advocating for morning sex:

Sex before work will have you in there feeling like you're the manager. ????????#MorningVsNightSex pic.twitter.com/nzKrk2L9vi — K U B I???????? (@BartierKubi) July 8, 2020

Its so nice being unemployed and not had to worry about this debate because sex can happen Morning, Night and Afternoon #MorningVsNightSex pic.twitter.com/8OAFSZTqjT — Bi polar twink (@manfred_kriger) July 8, 2020

Why choose vele????? coz we all know tht sex slaps hard around 2am???? #MorningVsNightSex pic.twitter.com/ehq6V0lvtA — Amogelang_Fagu (@AmogelangFagu) July 8, 2020

Morning sex gives you so much confidence at work that you will be feeling like the CEO #MorningVsNightSex pic.twitter.com/3OG5vr5pTz — Gardner Mahlake (@Tokzen_Gardner) July 8, 2020

#MorningVsNightSex no matter how broke you are morning sex will make u feel like a millionaire with that mr kennedy entrace walk at work pic.twitter.com/Bm0t7KiYFN — Siyabonga (@Siyabon50501228) July 8, 2020

