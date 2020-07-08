When is the best time to have sex?

For many people in relationships, sex is a very important aspect of not only affection and physical intimacy but also a way to have fun within the relationship.
Whatever the status of the association, the time of day to have sex is sometimes a preference. In the morning either person may not be in the mood or be very much in the mood to have sex, and even in the evening, the same applies.
Morning sex can be a motivator as much as exercise, great a way to start off your day, with people having higher levels of testosterone and estrogen, two hormones that influence sexual desire, reports Mind Body Green.
But why should we be limited to morning and evening sex, what about in the afternoon? There is no ‘best’ time to have sex that applies to everyone.
Twitter was in overdrive with this debate, with many advocating for morning sex:
