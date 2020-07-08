Celebs & viral 8.7.2020 01:45 pm

Rasta is at it again with Mary Twala portrait

Hayden Horner
Local portrait artist, Rasta, keeps getting it wrong.

The Twitter reaction is split and some even say Somizi will kill the artist for this.

Local portrait artist Lebani Sirenje, popularly known as Rasta, is at it once again.

This time he has decided to sketch Somizi Mhlongo’s recently deceased veteran actress mom, Mary Twala.

In a video he shared on his social media page, Rasta said: “Our tree and pillar in the acting industry has fallen. We will celebrate the hard work and thanking you for inspiring young and aspiring actresses and actors and being a mother and grandmother.”

The painter is infamously known to miss the mark with portraits of well-known people, and he has garnered a mixed reaction from Twitter.

However, it’s not because people think Rasta’s latest funereal offering looks anything like Twala, who passed away over the weekend.

@Allan_2801 responded with: “Not bad at all. Uzamile bro”, while @ematheking said: “This is definitely a good drawing but that’s not Mam Mary Thwala Mhlongo.”

The artist vowed he would paint three paintings in total to honour Mama Mary and her life.

We say rather quit while you’re ahead, dear Rasta!

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

