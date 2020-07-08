Rasta is at it again with Mary Twala portrait

Local portrait artist Lebani Sirenje, popularly known as Rasta, is at it once again.

This time he has decided to sketch Somizi Mhlongo’s recently deceased veteran actress mom, Mary Twala.

In a video he shared on his social media page, Rasta said: “Our tree and pillar in the acting industry has fallen. We will celebrate the hard work and thanking you for inspiring young and aspiring actresses and actors and being a mother and grandmother.”

Honoring the great Mary Twala. We thank you for your life and contribution to art. Condolences to Mhlongo and Motaung families. @somizi @mohale_motaung#RIPMaryTwala pic.twitter.com/E4uPc7L0Jb — Rasta The Artist (@RastaArtist) July 5, 2020

The painter is infamously known to miss the mark with portraits of well-known people, and he has garnered a mixed reaction from Twitter.

However, it’s not because people think Rasta’s latest funereal offering looks anything like Twala, who passed away over the weekend.

@Allan_2801 responded with: “Not bad at all. Uzamile bro”, while @ematheking said: “This is definitely a good drawing but that’s not Mam Mary Thwala Mhlongo.”

Somizi will kill you wena Rasta ???????? pic.twitter.com/ti9bYoPMNW — Man not Frank (@FrankShameles) July 5, 2020

The artist vowed he would paint three paintings in total to honour Mama Mary and her life.

We say rather quit while you’re ahead, dear Rasta!

