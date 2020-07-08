‘Britannia’ is the new series that ‘Game of Thrones’ fans have been waiting for

If you’re a fan of historical fantasy or just looking to fill the void left by Game of Thrones, drama series Britannia might be the answer.

In 55 BC, Julius Caesar invaded Britain but he didn’t achieve much so he turned his armies around and went straight home. Nine decades later, the Romans came back to conquer.

Set in 43 AD, the series follows the Roman Army which has returned to crush the Celtic heart of Britannia, a mysterious land ruled by warrior women and powerful druids who can channel the forces of the underworld.

Kerra, the rebellious daughter of the King of the Cantii, and her ruthless arch-rival, Queen Antedia, leader of the Regni, who are forced to unite against the invading Roman army, led by General Aulus Plautius.

The cast includes Baftawinner Mackenzie Crook (The Office) as the druid Veran, Royal Television Society winner David Morrissey (The Walking Dead) as Aulus Plautius, Bafta nominee Zoë Wanamaker (Harry Potter, My Family) as Queen Antonia and Empire Award winner Kelly Reilly (Pride & Prejudice) as Kerra.

Britannia is created by writer Jeremy “Jez” Butterworth who describes the show as a mix of epic, bloody action; strange, dark magic; and unexpected humour.

The series was filmed in various locations across Europe including the Czech Republic, Wales and England.

Speaking on the breathtaking locations, director Christoph Schrewe said: “You are out there in the country, an hour away from Prague. You drive through a little forest in a bus, and suddenly you come out and you see this massive historical monument.”

The first season of Britannia consists of nine episodes, while the second season consists of 10 episodes.

In January 2020, Sky confirmed that the series was renewed for a third season and is expected to premiere in early 2021.

Britannia currently has an 87% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and has been heralded by The Telegraph as “the new drama Game of Thrones fans have been waiting for”.

Watch the trailer below:

The first two seasons of the epic period fantasy Britannia are now available to stream first on Showmax.

