Don’t leave your house: buy a coffin online at Takealot

The online retailer offers buyers the opportunity to purchase coffins, this could be in a bid to assist people who are practising social distancing and don’t want to visit a funeral parlour.

The coffins are placed under the health care tab on the site and currently, there is only one style available. It is described as a traditional veneer manufactured using real wood, machine-cut and hand-polished with wood-effects and opens top to bottom. As it is a coffin, not a casket, the price is cheaper.

Coffins can be purchased on credit, with a plan to pay over a few months for buyers who can’t immediately afford the full price.

The non-returnable, non-refundable coffins cost R4,899 with free delivery to anywhere in South Africa. Delivery to Cape Town areas is quicker and orders outside of the Western Cape will take just a little longer with a delivery time of two to five working days. Social media users didn’t express positive reactions to the sale.

Social media user also noted that the coffins had no reviews in the reviews section.

Take a lot is selling coffins, indeed Covid 19 is a serious pandemic pic.twitter.com/ffiWsoGgOI — Minister of Love????????????|Mr. Mix It® (@honourableTshif) July 8, 2020

Wait how the hell is take alot selling coffins? ???????????????????????? — Kwena Ya Metsi ???? (@nini_seekane) July 7, 2020

The online retailer isn’t the first to sell coffins, ubuy.com sells are caskets bronze finish 18 8 Gauge Metal, Brushed Copper And Brown at the price of R29,817 with a delivery time of 10 days minimum because the coffins are imported from the USA. The site has a variety of caskets for sale. With a more luxurious lined interior.

