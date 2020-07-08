The unspoken rule of tagging brands, Kylie Jenner learned the hard way

Multimillionaire and one of the leaders in the beauty industry Kylie Jenner makes news at any event involving her life, even a piece of clothing she wears is up for great debate.

There is an unspoken rule on social media platform, Instagram, where influencers and celebs at times when posting a picture of any outfit, an item of clothing or accessory, tag the brand or company. This is done because some people want to know who the brand is so they could purchase it themselves, show their support, and some just don’t want to fish into the comment section looking for this information.

Kylie, however, didn’t tag the brand which made the dress she was wearing early this week. Later it was found out by “Twitter CSI” that it was a black-owned brand and she was limiting comments after staunch criticism.

Naomi commented: “It’s SIMPLE thumb work. And okay it’s her account so she doesn’t ‘have’ to and I’m seeing people say she charges for tags and doesn’t do free publicity but guys think. How DISGUSTING can you be to not tag a brand to bring them, customers, during a pandemic????”

Kylie Jenner is refusing to tag the designer of the dress she just posted, which is a black owned brand, and now limiting her comments. ???? @LoudBrndStudios is the designer! pic.twitter.com/XtdW6mkRqC — Zoey (@zoeyy227) July 7, 2020

After tagging the company, many people did not like the fact that she was bullied into doing so, that she was not being paid for tagging the brand nor was she obligated to do so.

i truly cannot believe y’all made kylie do free promo. the way social media has normalized bullying people into doing things is wild. — ote. (@n0manaz) July 7, 2020

Kylie is the only celebrity of her caliber who’s ever tagged my brand without me having to ask or pay for it…I’m confused lol — Tanaya Henry (@THETANAYASHOW) July 7, 2020

Kylie never shopping with local brands again ???? y’all are so embarrassing — hitta (@onomilano) July 7, 2020

Kylie Jenner or ANY other influencer are never required to tag brands yes…. but when you’re literally going out of your way to delete comments tagging the brand…especially a small black owned brand ..it says something — vic✨ (@makeupbylalka) July 7, 2020

With all the commotion surrounding this, the dress sold out in hours, the company which makes the dress Loud Brand Studios said: “Hi guys!!!! We are so overwhelmed with the outpouring of love wow!!! We are so grateful for Jill and Kylie because this has really changed things for us so excited to be featured on her platform how amazing!!! Thank you so much Jill and Kylie.”

