The unspoken rule of tagging brands, Kylie Jenner learned the hard way

Multimillionaire and one of the leaders in the beauty industry Kylie Jenner makes news at any event involving her life, even a piece of clothing she wears is up for great debate.
There is an unspoken rule on social media platform, Instagram, where influencers and celebs at times when posting a picture of any outfit, an item of clothing or accessory, tag the brand or company. This is done because some people want to know who the brand is so they could purchase it themselves, show their support, and some just don’t want to fish into the comment section looking for this information.
Kylie, however, didn’t tag the brand which made the dress she was wearing early this week. Later it was found out by “Twitter CSI” that it was a black-owned brand and she was limiting comments after staunch criticism.
Naomi commented: “It’s SIMPLE thumb work. And okay it’s her account so she doesn’t ‘have’ to and I’m seeing people say she charges for tags and doesn’t do free publicity but guys think. How DISGUSTING can you be to not tag a brand to bring them, customers, during a pandemic????”
After tagging the company, many people did not like the fact that she was bullied into doing so, that she was not being paid for tagging the brand nor was she obligated to do so.
With all the commotion surrounding this, the dress sold out in hours, the company which makes the dress Loud Brand Studios said: “Hi guys!!!! We are so overwhelmed with the outpouring of love wow!!! We are so grateful for Jill and Kylie because this has really changed things for us so excited to be featured on her platform how amazing!!! Thank you so much Jill and Kylie.”
(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)
