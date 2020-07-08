Busiswa rocks merchandise from Moonchild Sanelly’s clothing line

Singer and poet Busiswa Gqulu, known artistically only as Busiswa or Busi, recently showed her support for fellow musician Moonchild Sanelly by rocking her latest clothing line.

Busiswa posted a series of pictures showing herself wearing “Moon merchandise” to celebrate her friend’s latest business endeavour.

The collection so far consists of a black, white and yellow hoodie in a chequered pattern and a yellow face mask. Both items are printed with a logo of Moonchild with her signature blue hair.

“The #MoonMerch came through! @moonchildsanelly Nice chomi! Check her bio for order details,” wrote Busiswa.

Busiswa suggested that people who are interesting in the clothing items should check Moonchild’s Instagram page for more details, but the dancer hasn’t provided further information as she is busy promoting her new single Bashiri as well as the track Mozambique from British rapper Ghetts which she features on.

The eccentric singer previously launched a clothing label in 2017 called Moonchild Cultwear. It is not clear if the clothing Busiswa wore is part of the same collection, however, it appears that the brand’s social media pages have not been active since October 2017.

Pearl Thusi showed her love for the post and commented with “Ndlovukazi”.

These were some of the comments on social media:

My sis would love this, she’s a fan of both of you… where can we get it — SelbyMo (@selbyMo) July 6, 2020

This just took me back to when I got my @Moonsanelly face mask, it’s hella dope. ???????? — Ashwin DeenickJ Jones (@DeenickJ) July 6, 2020

I love these ❤️❤️???? — ???????????? (@SekaniMogashoa) July 6, 2020

Sbwl the sweeter????for a birthday gift ksasa. I love yu both???? — MissIceCream???????? (@CindaMohale) July 6, 2020

