Sneak peek into Reason and Boity’s hot new track

A music collaboration we were never ready for, hip hop artists Reason and Boity have given their fans a snippet audio of their new track that is set to blow up radio.

Reason Rapper, who has been in the game for a long time, posted on his social media of the two working on a single called Satan.

Listen here:

Music lovers are excited for the whole song to drop:

Reason x Boity joint really a lot! ???????????? — Bashiri ???? (@BashVision) July 7, 2020

There was some shade thrown on Twitter with some saying Reason is finally going to get a number one hit and will no longer be a ‘struggling artist’.

The rapper may be more known for his relationship with long time love presenter Lootlove, they announced their breakup in May and are parents to twins.

Boity's feature is going to make reason blow up and maybe no longer be a struggling rapper… pic.twitter.com/TSbGHbueky — Sundowns _Fanatic ???? ???? ???? (@Fantastic_SoLo) July 7, 2020

So y'all are saying that Boity gave Reason a co-sign? Y'all disrespect Reason too much on this app. pic.twitter.com/nV5h0bfLaE — Azee (@TheRealAzee_RSA) July 7, 2020

Shout Out to Boity for giving the upcoming rapper, Reason, a chance sis is opening up the industry ????????????????????????❤???? pic.twitter.com/PhtPE01wqd — ✨Tshegofatso Mphehlo???????? (@TshegofatsoMph9) July 7, 2020

Reason took the shade in his stride with a sarcastic tweet: “Boity gave me a hit.”

Boity, a presenter turned hip hop star, has been in the music industry for the past two years, with a couple hits such Waz Dut with Nasty C and Bakae, keeps proving her critics wrong with several features that have shown her lyric talent.

