Moja Love announces new reality show ‘Bring Back My Smile’ and is looking for participants

Popular local channel Moja Love has announced a new reality show and is looking for people to take part in it.

The upcoming series will be titled Bring Back My Smile and focuses on helping people fix their dental problems to boost self-confidence.

The channel took to Instagram to tease a preview of the show, giving an idea of what viewers can expect.

In the preview, a woman explains how her smile has affected her personal life so much that she had to leave school because she was tired of people laughing at her.

Moja Love also said it was looking for participants and requested that people experiencing similar problems should contact them.

“Our show is committed to changing your life,” the channel said.

More details on Bring Back My Smile, such as who would host it and the premiere date, are yet to be announced. However, several people on social media have already expressed their interest in being on the show.

“This will be a beautiful show, hey. It will help people gain back their self-confidence,” said a Facebook user.

Moja Love launched on DStv channel 157 in 2018 and broadcasts fresh shows that are locally produced.

Watch the preview of the upcoming show:

