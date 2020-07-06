How social media leads to cheating and mistrust in relationships

Social media is a great tool to stay in touch with friends and family, but it has also made infidelity easier.

How many stories have you heard of women trying to sneakily unlock their boyfriends’ phones to find out if they are cheating?

While this seems ridiculous and extreme, the reality is that an old friend or complete stranger can quickly become the other lover.

An affair also doesn’t necessarily have to be physical – if you’re spending hours chatting to another person and being emotionally intimate, you’re already cheating.

Relationship counsellor and clinical ecologist Leandie Buys suggests setting some ground rules concerning social media usage at home.

Without clear rules, a person may spend all of their time on smartphones and neglect their significant other, causing a lack of communication and trust between each other.

This can eventually lead to “snoopervising” – a portmanteau of the words snoop and supervising – which basically involves spying on your partner by checking their phone, email accounts, internet search history, etc.

