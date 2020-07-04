Breakfast idea: How to make milk tart pancakes

Whether it’s a breakfast or a dessert or a breakfast dessert, Pancakes are one those things that spark joy. You might be asking yourself how do I make fluffly and light breakfast pancakes. This recipe, originally posted by Living and Loving with a milk tart twist could be just the thing you need to perk up another day in lockdown if you are searching for the right breakfast recipe.

Here’s how to make milk tart pancakes:

*Serves 4-6

Ingredients

Pancakes:

1 packet Sasko Quick Treats Pancake Mix

940ml water

2 eggs

10ml oil

Milk tart filling:

2 cups milk

1 cinnamon stick

80ml Sasko Cake Flour

1tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp vanilla

Cinnamon crumbles:

1 cup Sasko Cake Flour

2 tsp cinnamon

¼ cup sugar

100g butter, chopped

Cinnamon-sugar, to serve

Method:

Place the pancake mix in a mixing bowl. Whisk the eggs and milk separately, and then mix it into the dry ingredients with the butter or oil. Cover and refrigerate for 2 hours. Heat a non-stick pan and ladle a small amount of batter into the pan. Swirl the pan around to evenly coat it with batter. When the edges begin to lift, flip over and cook the other side until brown.

To make the filling:

Heat half the milk with the cinnamon stick until just below boiling point then set aside to infuse. Whisk the remaining cold milk with the flour and ground cinnamon to form a smooth paste then whisk in the hot milk. Cook over a medium heat until thick and the flour is cooked out. Flavour with vanilla and remove the cinnamon stick. Set aside (cover the surface with cling wrap to prevent a skin from forming).

To make the crumbles:

Make the crumbles by combining the flour, cinnamon and sugar and rubbing in the butter to form large crumbs. Spread on a baking tray and bake in a preheated oven at 180°C for 15-20 minutes, stirring every now and then until golden and crisp. Allow to cool. Serve the pancakes spread with the milk tart filling, a sprinkling of cinnamon sugar and the crumbles.

