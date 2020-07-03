ON TREND: Permanent makeup studio in Soweto leads the way

Putting on makeup maybe on your least priority list these days, so it sort of makes sense that there is an increasing trend, not just from celebrities, but women in general who are looking into permanent makeup procedures.

Leading this trend is well-known makeup artist Phiwe Mngadi, 32, who is the owner of Plush Art Studio in Soweto. Having a vast amount of experience working in beauty salons in Johannesburg, her studio soon became a doorstep for many local celebrities.

Her focus on permanent makeup (microblading, an eyebrow tattooing technique) has made her a household name among beauty enthusiasts and those who are looking for permanent makeup solutions.

Phiwe runs her business all by herself, during the stricter lockdowns she said her business definitely took a knock, to counter this she did online classes, posted some old content on her social media pages, also doing tutorials on WhatsApp for those who were interested.

As her studio doors reopened in Level 3, she has taken all the necessary steps to mitigate the spread of the virus.

“I make sure that my clients are wearing masks when they enter and that they sanitise their hands. So that they will not be able to spread the virus or possibly catch the virus within the studio.”

With some people expressing they are wearing less makeup due to a wearing mask, she said this does not necessarily mean you can’t still look glam or good.

“When you have microblading, it makes it easy to use a pencil to follow the shape of the brow, always make sure you have beautiful eyes when wearing your mask, and having permanent eyeliner is also a great solution. Make sure you have beautified your eyes and brows when you wear your mask, it will really enhance your beauty. It really makes a difference to your look.”

Many trends are adding up in the permanent makeup world and recently Phiwe said she had noticed a huge interest in permanent eyeliner like never before, with more people booking for it just as much as microblading.

“Lipblush is also now becoming quite popular at the moment. A lot of women have problems with their lips naturally because they have spots. Women are looking at permanent solutions to make them look beautiful as well as saving them their time.”

Creating many tutorials educating people on how to shape their brows to their ideal look, she says people who are looking for the natural look should look to do short ombre which gives ‘I just woke up like this’ look.

With her client list growing, Phiwe has worked with celebrities such as Natasha Tahane, Thando Thabethe. Asked what was her favourite celeb moment, she said media personality Lasizwe stuck out.

“Recently I worked with Phindile Gwala, Busiswa, Nandi Mbatha, and Lasizwe. Obviously Lasizwe was an amazing experience, it was the most hilarious moment of my life, he was differently my standout moment for a celebrity client.”

She says they created a different unique brow catered for him.

Passionate about empowering women, she has already trained 58 women this year alone and would love to add on this number for the rest of 2020 and sharing her knowledge to more women.

