Gabrielle Union tweets her love for Netflix’s ‘Blood & Water’

Even though we did not need any more confirmation that Netflix’s Blood & Water is a pretty big deal, it’s great to know that Hollywood actress Gabrielle Union and her NBA superstar husband Dwayne Wade love the show.

Union expressed the couple’s joint love for the show in a tweet in response to an appreciation tweet the platform shared to hail actress Khosi Ngema.

And just like the rest of us, the couple cannot wait for season two.

I JUST was talking about #BloodAndWater during a pitch today!! Me and @DwyaneWade are anxiously awaiting season 2!! https://t.co/SCUDbMitAh — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) July 1, 2020

Blood & Water went live on Netflix in May and quickly made its way up the ranks to become one of the most-watched shows on Netflix in various countries.

BLOOD AND WATER IS NOW NUMBER 1 IN USA ???????????????????? !!!!!!!#BloodAndWater pic.twitter.com/hCaJHXN4eb — kale dinero (@ThabangMolaba_) May 22, 2020

Numerous American content creators have even filmed reviews detailing their thoughts on the show while capturing their demands for season two.

Unfortunately, season two’s official release date has not yet been confirmed but it is expected to arrive early next year. That is, if the pandemic and lockdown do not affect filming dates.

