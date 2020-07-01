Calling all VR lovers: Google brings Jurassic VR dinosaurs to the Search engine

Just over a year ago, Google Search results of select animals on certain smartphones began being accompanied by a “View in 3D” option which, when tapped, presented users with an AR version of the animal which they could view, rotate and flip upside down in their space. As if that wasn’t enough, Google announced Tuesday that it has added dinosaurs to the catalogue of virtual animals so people can see just how a tyrannosaurus rex measures up to their home or themselves.

To accomplish this, Google partnered with Universal Brand Development, Amblin Entertainment and Ludia to bring 10 dinos from “Jurassic World” to the search engine: the Tyrannosaurus Rex, Velociraptor, Triceratops, Spinosaurus, Stegosaurus, Brachiosaurus, Ankylosaurus, Dilophosaurus, Pteranodon and Parasaurolophus. The company strived to make each model as realistic as possible; according to the team, even “irregularities of skin color and patterns are important.”

Users can access these VR dinosaurs by simply typing “dinosaur” into Google Search or looking up any of the individual breeds and tapping on “View in 3D.”