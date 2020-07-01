WATCH: You actually pronounce my surname like ‘throne’, Charlize tells UK audience

South African born actress Charlize Theron gave a UK audience the real pronunciation of her surname.

She explained that while she went by the surname, “Therrin,” the real pronunciation was, using a full Afrikaans accent, Theron.

Appearing on the British series The One Show on Tuesday night, Theron was asked by host Gethin Jones just how her name was really spoken.

Jones offered a few examples of how Theron might be pronounced.

“The truth of the matter is those are not even remotely close to the real pronunciation,” she said with a laugh.

It’s actually pronounced more like the word “throne”, with a slight roll of the “r”, as the name originates in France, she said.

At 44 seconds, Theron actually gives the UK audience the real Afrikaans pronunciation of her surname.

