SA reacts to finding out #TheGSpotDoesNotExist

70 years of believing in and going in search of the elusive g-spot has gone down the drain after a team of medics from Istanbul published their findings that the erogenous zone does not exist.

According to the team’s entry in the International Urogynaecology Journal, “anatomical evidence for the presence of the G spot” was “scant, insufficient and weak”.

Existence of the small, super-sensitive region that could create particularly powerful orgasms when aroused was first suggested by German gynaecologist Ernst Gräfenberg, who first suggested the existence of a dense network of nerve endings in the area in the 1950s.

The erogenous zone was then named after Gräfenberg and shortened in the format we are most familiar with today.

Contrary to his suggestion of a dense network of nerve endings in the area, the medics from Istanbul have declared that there is a fairly even distribution of nerves in the area instead.

However, it should be noted that their study – which found no evidence of such a spot – only consisted of 17 middle-aged women.

The team’s claim was also supported by a group of Mexican and Italian scientists who published their findings in Nature Reviews Urology medical journal in August 2014.

Unlike the team from Istanbul, however, these scientists postulated that the entire reproductive organ could provide heightened pleasure for women, especially the uterus, urethra, front vaginal canal and the clitoris.

They even gave it a name; the clitourethralvaginal complex, or the CUV region for short.

This new finding could prove to be tricky for medical professionals who offer treatments aimed at enhancing sensation for the g-spot or increased sexual pleasure as well as sex toy manufacturers who have created entire product lines aimed at stimulating the region.

Upon finding this news out, South Africans took to Twitter express their shock, relief, joy and confusion.

Please note: The following tweets may be of a very explicit and adult nature

If #TheGSpotDOESNOTexist then why did her eyes roll back and her legs started shaking? pic.twitter.com/PYe2qoRwaK — Frank Lucas (@Dman_zn) July 1, 2020

If she does this, guy you found it. #TheGSpotDOESNOTexist pic.twitter.com/xvqrfO9tHq — K5 Boy (@OagengP) July 1, 2020

#TheGSpotDOESNOTexist This hashtag looks it was started by a man who couldn't please a woman.???? pic.twitter.com/PxrxnpWCRo — Winny Osborne ???? (@WinnyOsborne) July 1, 2020

I knew #TheGSpotDOESNOTexist when she said she’d give me BJ when I hit it. It’s been 2 years already! pic.twitter.com/Tf0frtJeuO — Nkuna Nkuna  (@nkunankuna_) July 1, 2020

I have 99 problems and a G-spot ain't one of them #TheGSpotDOESNOTexist pic.twitter.com/7jpdPQ1dNw — Chabadimaketse (@chaba_d) July 1, 2020

