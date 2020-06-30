Home Life 30.6.2020 09:30 am

Unilever to rename skin-lightening cream in India

- AFP Relaxnews

The Indian arm of consumer giant Unilever said it will rename its locally marketed “Fair & Lovely” skin-lightening cream in the face of global anti-racism protests.

India’s obsession with fair skin is deeply entrenched, with lighter tones assumed to reflect higher social class within the country’s complex caste hierarchy.

“We are making our skin care portfolio more inclusive and want to lead the celebration of a more diverse portrayal of beauty,” Sanjiv Mehta, head of Hindustan Unilever, said in a statement.

Several companies — including French cosmetics giant L’Oreal — have been criticised recently for skin-lightening products after the global rise of the Black Lives Matter movement following the killing in the US of African-American George Floyd.

Johnson & Johnson said last week it would stop selling some Neutrogena and Clean & Clear products, advertised as dark-spot reducers in Asia and the Middle East.

Skin-lightening creams in India have long been endorsed by major Bollywood stars — including Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

Chopra Jonas, married to American singer Nick Jonas, has been pilloried on social media for apparent hypocrisy in supporting the Black Lives Matter movement as well as having served as an ambassador for lightening products.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Kim Kardashian sells 20 percent stake in beauty brand to Coty 30.6.2020
Princeton University removes Woodrow Wilson’s name from school 28.6.2020
SA trademark department weighs in on ‘Black Lives Matter’ trademarking 24.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 