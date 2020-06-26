WATCH: kykNET contestant uses k-word on live television

A shocking video has gone viral showing a contestant on Afrikaans reality show Kwarantyn on kykNET using a racial slur live on Thursday night.

The one contestant used the k-word after being beaten by a group of coloured contestants.

The video was posted on Twitter.

Warning – the video contains offensive language.

In 2020, we are still being called 'kaffirs' on DStv's kykNET channel???? pic.twitter.com/NaRgqJ6Oi5 — Siviwe (@me_siviwe) June 26, 2020

The word ‘ka**erpak’ is an offensive term, meaning an overwhelming defeat referring either to sports or in politics, and occasionally a physical beating.

Director of M-NET kykNET Channels Karen Meiring responded in a statement: “Thursday evening, one of the contestants in the reality show Kwarantyn made a racist comment that is unacceptable and is in conflict with the constitution, the spirit of the programme and the values of kykNET.

“We apologise for any offence and hurt that was caused to our viewers. kykNET is committed to a non-racial society, free of discrimination. kykNET does not hesitate to tackle and highlight historically and topically complex issues. The situation calls for decisive action and the outcome will be managed with urgency.”

