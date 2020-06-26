WATCH: Somizi’s bestie, TT Mbha, reveals he has the coronavirus

As the rate of Covid-19 cases continues to rise in South Africa, more celebrities are disclosing their status, and Somizi Mhlongo’s best friend, Thato “TT” Mbha, is one of the latest casualties of the pandemic.

The Living The Dream With Somizi reality TV star and businessman took to his Instagram account yesterday to not only reveal he tested positive but also to appeal to the public and fans of the show to remain vigilant.

“I’ve tested positive for the coronavirus and can only hope that those who haven’t been taking it seriously will do so immediately,” Mbha said.

He said that while he had no idea where he contracted the virus, he suspects it may have been at one of his meetings.

Within minutes of him posting on Instagram, scores of fans and local celebrities – including Penny Lebyane, JubJub, Minnie Dlamini-Jones and Vusi Nova – reached out with well-wishes and messages of hope and speedy recovery.



Award-winning actress and TV presenter Jessica Ayanda Nkosi was one of the first to reach out to Mbha.

“Speedy recovery!! May God heal you,” said Nkosi, who is best known for her leading roles in popular telenovelas Isibaya and Ayeye.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.