BORED IN THE HOUSE: Things to do this weekend from the comfort of your home

As coronavirus cases sore and daily cases go shockingly high now is probably the best time more than ever to stay indoors. Ironically many places are opening up but if you feel more comfortable spending yet another weekend at home here’s a few things you can check out from the safety of your home:

Have a laugh:

Goliath and Goliath in partnership with SkyroomLive presents Donovan, Jason and Nicholas Goliath for a night of comedy in the comfort of your own home.

For the price of a pack of cigarettes (remember those?) you and your household can enjoy a night of laughter from your couch, whether you are in middle of the Karoo or in the heat of Dubai.

Tickets cost R60 and R10 of each ticket will be donated to a charitable cause.

For more info contact:

0726096017

https://www.skyroomlive.com

Listen to some live music:

YFM will be celebrating Mi Casa’s 10-year musical career by hosting a Live N Reyired session this weekend. The award-winning Mi Casa have come a long way since their hit-single, These Streets, was first released in 2011, a sultry, smooth house song which quickly moved to mainstream charts. Mi Casa’s vocalist J’Something says: “YFM’s decision to play our song, These Streets, in the very beginning was a true reflection of Ubuntu, it gave us self-belief. The station took a chance and supported us while we were trying so hard to get our music played everywhere and years later their support still humbles us.” . Live N Reyired is a platform to showcase talent in a live and intimate setting. Hosting the show will be the station’s Nia Brown. Live N Reyired with Mi Casa will be live on YFM 99.2, this Sunday, 28 June from 4pm until 6pm. Watch the performance on the station’s Facebook page. Bonus live music: You can also check the Roots Picnic which goes live on Saturday and features a stellar line up including Musiq SoulChild and a special appearance by former First Lady, Michele Obama. Details on the Youtube page listed below:

Check out Cirque du Soleil

Check out this 60-minute online-only special which showcases snippets of Cirque du Soleil shows on Friday, June 26, at 9pm South African time. Find the special here: cirquedusoleil.com/cirqueconnect . The special will remain available for those who are not able to tune-in for the premiere.

