Celebrate international Rosé Day today with some seriously good bubbly

Whichever rosé you choose, always serve (and then keep) your champagne, chilled not icy. The best way to chill your bottle is to fill a bucket with ice and one-third water and allow your bottle to cool for 15-20 minutes, and ensure you open your bottle with suitable ceremony. Think a gentle whisper rather than a loud bang to celebrate International Rosé Day, feel le joie de rosé and ease your way into the weekend.



The rosé for any glamorous International Rosé Day celebration

Moët & Chandon Rosé Impérial

Moët Rosé is known for its radiant colour, intense fruitiness and seductive palate. It’s a spontaneous, radiant, romantic expression of the Moët & Chandon style, distinguished by its bright fruitiness, its seductive palate and its elegant maturity. Whether you’re celebrating a personal milestone or just prepping and popping for the weekend, chill and savour all day on International Rosé day.

Available from: R689.95 at select retailers

The rosé to sip the night away

Moët & Chandon Nectar Impérial Rosé

Nectar Impérial Rosé brings its savvy and vibrant style to create a unique night experience. Moët & Chandon presents a cuvée, intense and fruity, perfect for a romantic night in. The balanced palate combines structure, smoothness and freshness, boasting a persisting finale with a fresh note of blood orange.

Available from: R769 at select retailers



The rosé for International Rosé Day sundowners

Veuve Clicquot Rosé

In 1818, Madame Clicquot invented the first known blended Rosé Champagne ever – lively, effervescent with bursts of fruit. Upon tasting this Nectar of the Gods, a fresh burst is followed by a fruity harmonious sensation on the palate. The wine is perfectly balanced in the best Veuve Clicquot style of pink champagnes, combining elegance and flair. Full-bodied and deliciously fruity, with intense flavours of juicy ripe strawberries and cherries, Veuve Clicquot’s Rosé is a burst of red fruits and the expression of Madame Clicquot’s ingenious and audacious spirit. And we’re tickled pink.

Available from: R749.95 at select retailers



A rich rosé expression to enjoy on ice

Veuve Clicquot Rich Rosé

Champagne drinkers can toast this Friday in champagne-style thanks to Veuve Clicquot Rich Rosé to South Africa – and just in time for International Rosé Day celebrations. Created expressly for mixology, Rich Rosé is Veuve Clicquot’s most versatile champagne, designed to allow anyone to create their own playful drinking experience. Best enjoyed over ice with fresh ingredients, including lime, pineapple, ginger or tea.

Available from: R929.95 at select retailers



The rosé for a candle-lit dinner

Ruinart Rosé

Known as the champagne for wine lovers, Ruinart was one of the very first rosé champagnes to make its appearance, dating back to the 18th century. Expect a delicate yet sophisticated rosé with an intense aromatic profile, perfect to compliment that delicious dinner you’ve lovingly prepared (or ordered in, we won’t tell anyone). “I find that rosé champagnes are usually the best champagnes to have with dinner, even with meat,” wrote champagne expert Ed McCarthy in his comprehensive Champagne for Dummies. You heard it here first.

Available from: R969.95 at select retailers



The rosé for those who have it all

Dom Pérignon Rosé 2006

Of course, for a truly spectacular International Rosé Day, it’s hard to beat the wow factor that accompanies one of the world’s most famous champagnes, Dom Pérignon. “I would suggest serving your Dom Pérignon Rosé in a larger format wine glass to experience the full expression of this incredibly refined champagne, it elevates the whole tasting experience,” said Manuel Cabello, Head Sommelier at Ellerman House.

Available from: R3999.95 at select retailers



The rosé for bold gastronomic experiences

Krug Rosé

For the hedonists among us who endeavour to savour every sip and create bold gourmet experiences, Krug Rosé will surprise you, as it replaces a good red wine at the table with brio. Inspired by the dream of the fifth generation of the Krug family to conceive a rosé champagne that did not yet exist, and one that could be re-created each year, this is the perfect accompaniment to elegant dishes you’ll be serving on International Rosé Day. A delicate blend of wines of the year with wines from selected plots of the House’s vast reserve library, it’s completed with traditionally macerated Pinot Noir to add structure and spice. A rest of around seven years in Krug’s cellars gives Krug Rosé its refined elegance and character.

Available from: R4399.95 at select retailers