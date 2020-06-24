Could Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo be selling their R25m family home? 

Well, if this listing on Private Property is anything to go by, then the couple is looking to sell their five-bedroom house in Midrand’s prestigious Saddlebrook Estate.

According to a Top Billing insert filmed in 2019, shortly after the launch of Basetsana’s memoir, it took the couple two years to build what they once called their dream home.

The foyer that Kumalo and Top Billing host Fezile Mkhize walk into during the insert matches the foyer that is pictured in the listing and the one Basetsana often takes her Instagram pictures in.

Surrounded by an exquisitely landscaped garden, the property boasts a second dwelling which is currently being used as offices and a gym, a chef’s kitchen which has been considered to be fitted with the best, a soundproof cinema room, a large private family room and an expansive cellar, ready for the wine tastings.

According to the listing, “opulence is the word to describe this mansion, boasting a triple volume foyer with the magnificent double staircase done in solid marble an entertainer dream but also have your private spaces for family living”.

“The entertainment areas, open-plan to lead to the bar, located in the centre of this dream home. A jacuzzi and pool are close to the entertainment areas, perfectly positioned.”

The master bedroom has two dressing rooms, salon and lounge with a station for refreshments as well as a big balcony to step out and enjoy your morning coffee.

The listing also states that the seller is open to offers for furniture.

Request for comment and confirmation from Bassie’s publicity team went unanswered at the time of publishing.

