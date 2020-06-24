Celebrities 24.6.2020 04:00 pm

Could Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo be selling their R25m family home? 

Kaunda Selisho
Could Basetsana and Romeo Kumalo be selling their R25m family home? 

5 Bed House for sale in Saddlebrook Estate | Image:privateproperty.co.za

The five-bedroom, R25-million mansion boasts a second dwelling, a chef’s kitchen and a soundproof cinema room among other amenities.

Well, if this listing on Private Property is anything to go by, then the couple is looking to sell their five-bedroom house in Midrand’s prestigious Saddlebrook Estate.

5 Bedroom House for sale in Saddlebrook Estate | Image:privateproperty.co.za

According to a Top Billing insert filmed in 2019, shortly after the launch of Basetsana’s memoir, it took the couple two years to build what they once called their dream home.

The foyer that Kumalo and Top Billing host Fezile Mkhize walk into during the insert matches the foyer that is pictured in the listing and the one Basetsana often takes her Instagram pictures in.

View this post on Instagram

I woke up with this scripture in my spirit; Psalm 91 (how I love it) I often meditate on it. Dressed up to sit on the couch for the 11:00 service with Ps Ray McCauley on TBN! . He that dwelleth in the secret place of the most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the LORD, He is my refuge and my fortress: my God; in him will I trust. Surely he shall deliver thee from the snare of the fowler, and from the noisome pestilence. He shall cover thee with his feathers, and under his wings shalt thou trust: his truth shall be thy shield and buckler. Thou shalt not be afraid for the terror by night; nor for the arrow that flieth by day; Nor for the pestilence that walketh in darkness; nor for the destruction that wasteth at noonday. A thousand shall fall at thy side, and ten thousand at thy right hand; but it shall not come nigh thee. Only with thine eyes shalt thou behold and see the reward of the wicked. Because thou hast made the LORD, which is my refuge, even the most High, thy habitation; There shall no evil befall thee, neither shall any plague come nigh thy dwelling. For he shall give his angels charge over thee, to keep thee in all thy ways. They shall bear thee up in their hands, lest thou dash thy foot against a stone. Thou shalt tread upon the lion and adder: the young lion and the dragon shalt thou trample under feet. Because he hath set his love upon me, therefore will I deliver him: I will set him on high, because he hath known my name. He shall call upon me, and I will answer him: I will be with him in trouble; I will deliver him, and honour him. With long life will I satisfy him, and show him my salvation. #. Blessed Sunday Bazalwane abanle abathandekayo eNkosini. ♥️

A post shared by Basetsana Kumalo (@basetsanakumalo) on

Surrounded by an exquisitely landscaped garden, the property boasts a second dwelling which is currently being used as offices and a gym, a chef’s kitchen which has been considered to be fitted with the best, a soundproof cinema room, a large private family room and an expansive cellar, ready for the wine tastings.

According to the listing, “opulence is the word to describe this mansion, boasting a triple volume foyer with the magnificent double staircase done in solid marble an entertainer dream but also have your private spaces for family living”.

“The entertainment areas, open-plan to lead to the bar, located in the centre of this dream home. A jacuzzi and pool are close to the entertainment areas, perfectly positioned.”

The master bedroom has two dressing rooms, salon and lounge with a station for refreshments as well as a big balcony to step out and enjoy your morning coffee.

The listing also states that the seller is open to offers for furniture.

Request for comment and confirmation from Bassie’s publicity team went unanswered at the time of publishing.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
US legislators abruptly cancel plans to return to Washington, DC 28.4.2020
Bassie shares how her family is coping with coronavirus 19.3.2020
‘Century-old’ house in Pretoria to be demolished 18.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 