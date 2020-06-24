Try these quick and easy one-tray recipes

For those busy and long weekday evenings, cooking a great dish can be a struggle especially for a big family.

Particularly for those evenings or any dinner for that matter, there are easy and quick one-pan or tray recipes that can be made by just popping them in the oven.

Try these scrumptious recipes by Margie Els-Burger and Nomvuselelo Mncube.

Roast chicken traybake

Serves six

Ingredients

8 mixed chicken thighs and drumsticks

4 unpeeled potatoes and or sweet potatoes, cut into wedges

½ tbsp garlic powder

Olive oil, for drizzling

1 red onion, cut into wedges

1 lemon, cut into wedges

Handful thyme

Instructions

Preheat oven to 220°C. Mix all the ingredients and place them in a single layer on a roasting tray. Drizzle with oil and season with salt and pepper.

Bake for about 30 minutes until golden and cooked. Grill for about 3 minutes to brown. Add the onion, lemon and thyme halfway through the cooking time and spoon over tray juices. Serve scattered with extra thyme.

Italian meatball bake

Serves 8-12

Ingredients

1.5L hot chicken or beef stock

1 garlic clove, crushed

500g packet Orzo (Orzo, also called Risoni, is Italian pasta rice. Available in leading supermarkets.)

1 onion, finely chopped

400g tin chopped tomatoes

240g packet sundried tomatoes (optional)

500g boerewors

2 cups peas, defrosted

250ml cream

250ml mature white cheddar, grated

Instructions

Preheat oven to 220°C. Combine the stock, garlic, and Orzo in a greased 24cm or 23cm x 33cm baking dish. Bake for about 15 minutes until just tender.

Mix through onions, tinned and sundried tomatoes. Squeeze the meat from the casing to form small meatballs and place them on top. Season with salt and pepper. Bake for about 15 minutes, or until cooked.

Mix in the peas and cream. Top with cheddar and bake under a hot grill until browned.

Tip: For adults, serve with basil pesto, fresh basil and a sprinkling of crushed chillies.

