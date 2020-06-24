Although having to stay at home has all but done away with the need to get all dressed up, these five famous faces have kept up appearances and have been keeping things cute and sharing their looks with fans via Instagram.

Take a look at the five famous faces serving lockdown looks:

Maps Maponyane

Whether he’s lounging it up at home or overseeing operations at Buns Out, Maps – or “Abuti Buns” as he is affectionately known by fans – has made sure that nobody ever catches him slipping.

Sarah Langa

While many assumed that a lockdown would mean that some of SA’s biggest influencers would slow down, Langa can be counted among those who made sure they were not taking any breaks from slaying.

When she’s not enthralling fans with never-before-seen footage and photos from past adventures, she securing the bag and dishing out FOMO in a R2,000 cherry leopard, Swarovski-crystal-encrusted Rich Mnisi mask.

Bonang Matheba

Despite being grounded and having to retire her “hae-du” mentality for the foreseeable future, Queen of everything (including social media) Bonang Matheba has made sure to keep her love for fashion alive.

It has been rather refreshing to experience a more casual Bonang as opposed to the glamazon she has come to establish herself as.

Ntando Duma

Another person who has had to tweak their signature style is Ntando Duma, who has had to go from serving super sexy looks to serving a more casual vibe.

Her style is perhaps the most relatable for the average young South African woman as she is often pictured in hoodies, leggings, sweatpants or pyjamas.

Kim Jayde

Like Duma, Kim Jayde has gone from often sexy looks to a more casual vibe but it is her almost daily “kicks and handbags” uploads that have caught everyone’s attention. The Citizen caught up with Kim Jayde to chat more about this.

“I’ve fallen in love with the sneaker culture. It is so entrenched in hip hop, music and fashion that it felt completely organic. The more I learn, the more I want to share with my followers – hence my sneaker pics,” said Kim.

Based on the response from her fans, Kim is convinced her image series has been well received.

“The guys give me props and respect for the rare and valuable kicks I own and my female followers enjoy seeing how to rock sneakers with my everyday style.”

When asked how this everyday style has changed, Kim admits that her style has pivoted more towards the casual side, much like Duma.

“We were so used to glamorous red carpets and events that require cocktail dresses and stilettos. It’s been a complete 360 during lockdown. I wear a lot more hoodies, tights and sweats. More oversized clothing and cool sneakers. It’s definitely more comfortable,” added Kim with a laugh.

Because she has had to keep working during lockdown, Kim says she has had no incentive to let go of herself.

“My life didn’t stop because we were in lockdown. I’ve been creating content non-stop throughout the lockdown and thus needed to maintain my image. I’ve been interviewing stars around the world like Lion Babe, Laolu Senbanjo, Karabo Poppy and Tendai Mtawarira… the list goes on and on.

“I’ve also been vlogging and having weekly photoshoots. Keeping busy has kept me sane and optimistic through Covid. I’m so grateful for my work,” explained Kim.

As a lover of a more sexy look, we asked Kim what her style strategy for the cold has been and the starlet swore by fabulous boots.

“I’m a major lover of knits and boots. Chunky knitted jerseys, high waisted denims and a pair of fabulous boots you can’t go wrong! Knee-high, snake-skin boots and bold colour boots are the perfect way to make your outfits pop this winter while keeping super warm.”

