WATCH: What’s the future of theatre in South Africa?

A sit down interview with The Market Theatre’s Artistic Director, James Ngcobo, on how the theatre has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. He also details the various initiatives they have undertaken with actors across the country.

“We are not just writing plays about COVID, we are writing plays about life,” say Ngcobo in the passionate interview about how the theatre industry will survive this pandemic. Ngcobo is best known for his role as editor, Joe Dlamini on the SABC3 drama series Hard Copy (2005), and as Mojo Khumalo on the SABC2 sitcom Stokvel, from 2003-2008 and again from 2010.

James Ngcobo staged Nina Simone Four Women to celebrate Black History Month in 2019.

