In these unprecedented times, many people have picked up new hobbies or have decided to master their passions because they have extra time. Despite the many drawbacks the Covid-19 pandemic has brought, many people have taken some positives like cooking or learning how to cook and finally making recipes they have always wanted to make. Some of our timelines on social media have been bombarded with delicious and appealing food and local celebs have gladly shown us what they cooking and how they cooking it. However, some of them have come out with not just good home cooking skills but...

Some of our timelines on social media have been bombarded with delicious and appealing food and local celebs have gladly shown us what they cooking and how they cooking it. However, some of them have come out with not just good home cooking skills but possibly could take up a career as a private chef.

Here are the five celebs who know a thing or two in the kitchen:

5. Khaya Dlanga

This is a notable entry. The well-known writer and advertising guru openly proclaimed that he never used his gas oven since he moved to Cape Town nearly a year ago. He even asked people on social media how to switch on his gas oven (we’re not joking). Come lockdown, he changed all of that and decided to start cooking again.

Bravo! Cooking his favourite home meals such as oxtail, dombolo, homemade burgers, and pasta, he also shared hilarious and personal stories on how he found his way back into the kitchen.

4. Ayanda Thabethe

The presenter and MC has kept up her healthy living and plant-based diet, which looks quite appetising especially when some of us have let go of our 2020 body goals. From homemade smoothies, salads and delicious curries, the former Top Billing presenter is making sure when she comes out of quarantine, she will be in the best shape ever.

3. Olwethu Leshbane

The TV host, businesswoman, and mother of three has a lot on her plate, and feeding a family can be overwhelming.

She opened to us saying that she doesn’t think people have become ‘chefs’ but have had the additional time to share their cooking skills on social media especially at the beginning of lockdown.

“Perhaps it was a coping mechanism. What works for my family are the easy, quick meals I can whip up in 30 minutes. What also works is recreational baking that allows us to bond in the kitchen together – my boys love getting involved with me.”

She said her favourite dish to cook is anything with spaghetti or noodles for her boys, and definitely tripe and dombolo for the hubby.

Her five must-have ingredients are flour, noodles, olive oil, pasta, tomato sauce.

2. Somizi Mhlongo

Somizi has posted numerous foodie pics and we haven’t stopped drooling. From cream potato bake, fall of the bone porks ribs, seafood pasta, Somizi knows his way very well in the kitchen.

Anele Mdoda

We can not deny the consistency of the skill set of media personality Anele. She has once again outdone herself when it comes to making delicious food. On her social media pages, the star has said she has been inspired by TV cooking shows and creating her own recipes.

From her plating to show-stopping cakes, you would think Anele is a professional chef. Dishes such as grilled Korean chicken, carrots cooked in orange juice and lamb braised in sherry vinegar and brown sugar, dim sum and lamb bones with Tumeric and lemongrass potatoes, the list goes on.

Cooking a wide variety of sweet and savoury, she has also inspired her followers to do the same by replicating her dishes.

