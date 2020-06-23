Eish! 23.6.2020 11:31 am

WATCH: Man smokes during live TV interview

What cigarette ban?

A video of a man smoking while being interviewed on live TV has left Twitter users in stitches.

SABC reporter Sipho Stuurman shared a video of him interviewing a man on the streets of Pretoria regarding the Santaco taxi shutdown that occurred yesterday.

As Stuurman asks how the shutdown affected him, the man brazenly takes a pull of his cigarette before answering the question.

The reporter concludes by saying: “Enjoy your coffee and your cigarette. I’m not sure when you get it, we’re still under Level 3.”

Social media users, many of who themselves have been feeling the effects of the tobacco ban, found the entire situation amusing.

Several people also joked that Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma would not be happy about this.

These were some of the other comments on social media:

  • “They didn’t say don’t smoke they said cigarette sales are banned.”
  • “The reporter sounds like he has been looking for cigarettes this whole lockdown without success.”
  • “I also wouldn’t let my precious cigarette burn out just because I was talking for an interview.”
  • “Those loose cigarettes are too expensive so I guess he couldn’t waste any bit of it.”
  • “Snitches get stitches wena reporter.”

(Compiled by Yasmeen Sewnarain)

