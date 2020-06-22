Recipe: Kerala curried egg with pap

Ingredients

3 tbsp sunflower oil

1 tsp fennel seeds

1 tsp garam masala

1 sprig of fresh curry leaves

1 onion, finely chopped

2 tsp chilli flakes

2 potatoes, cubed and parboiled

2 tsp ginger, finely chopped

Salt and pepper, to taste

1 x 400g tin chopped tomatoes

300ml coconut milk

300ml coconut cream

3 large hard-boiled eggs

Pap, to serve

Method

1. Heat the oil in a large frying pan and add the fennel seeds, garam masala and curry leaves, stirring continuously until fragrant.

2. Add the onions, chilli flakes and potatoes, and continue to cook – for about 2 minutes – until the onions are translucent.

3. Stir in the ginger and cook for a further 5 minutes. Season to your taste.

4. Mix in the tomatoes and cook for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

5. Pour in the coconut milk and cream. Reduce the heat and simmer for 5 minutes.

6. Gently add the eggs, cover and simmer for 2 minutes.

7. Serve hot with the pap.

Recipe supplied by the South African Poultry Association

