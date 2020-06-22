Recipe: Kerala curried egg with pap

Food and Drink 22.6.2020 04:02 pm

Kerala curried egg. Picture: Supplied

This flavourful curry is ready in 20 minutes and makes an ideal meat-free meal.

Ingredients

3 tbsp sunflower oil
1 tsp fennel seeds
1 tsp garam masala
1 sprig of fresh curry leaves
1 onion, finely chopped
2 tsp chilli flakes
2 potatoes, cubed and parboiled
2 tsp ginger, finely chopped
Salt and pepper, to taste
1 x 400g tin chopped tomatoes
300ml coconut milk
300ml coconut cream
3 large hard-boiled eggs
Pap, to serve

Method

1. Heat the oil in a large frying pan and add the fennel seeds, garam masala and curry leaves, stirring continuously until fragrant.

2. Add the onions, chilli flakes and potatoes, and continue to cook – for about 2 minutes – until the onions are translucent.

3. Stir in the ginger and cook for a further 5 minutes. Season to your taste.

4. Mix in the tomatoes and cook for about 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

5. Pour in the coconut milk and cream. Reduce the heat and simmer for 5 minutes.

6. Gently add the eggs, cover and simmer for 2 minutes.

7. Serve hot with the pap.

Recipe supplied by the South African Poultry Association

