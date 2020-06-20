Food 20.6.2020 12:30 pm

6 delicious braai recipes to try this Father’s Day

Living & Loving
Picture: iStock

These delicious dishes will tantalise dad’s tastebuds and have him licking his fingers.

They say the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, so why not celebrate Father’s Day with a feast fit for a king?

Don’t let the cold weather stop you from firing up the grill and spending some quality time with dad.

Here are a few braai recipes that can be enjoyed by the whole family:

Peach, bacon and chicken sosaties

Picture: Supplied

These skewers are easy to make and the peach can easily be replaced with your favourite fruit.

Boerewors braai pie

Picture: Supplied

 

This recipe puts a local twist on the traditional meat pie with its boerewors, relish and cheese filling.

Click here for the recipe

Herbed lamb ribs

Picture: Supplied

Ribs can be considered a “manly” food and are always a winner at the table.

Click here for the recipe

Grilled corn with peppadew jalapeño butter

Picture: Supplied

Enjoy some grilled corn on the cob bursting with sweet and sour flavours.

Click here for the recipe

Cheesy potato and herb bake

Picture: iStock

Layers of potato smothered in a creamy cheese sauce is the ultimate comfort food.

Click here for the recipe

Baby spinach, avo and feta salad

Picture: Supplied

Click here for the recipe

No braai would be complete without a salad as a side dish.

