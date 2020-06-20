6 delicious braai recipes to try this Father’s Day

They say the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, so why not celebrate Father’s Day with a feast fit for a king?

Don’t let the cold weather stop you from firing up the grill and spending some quality time with dad.

Here are a few braai recipes that can be enjoyed by the whole family:

Peach, bacon and chicken sosaties

These skewers are easy to make and the peach can easily be replaced with your favourite fruit.

Boerewors braai pie

This recipe puts a local twist on the traditional meat pie with its boerewors, relish and cheese filling.

Click here for the recipe

Herbed lamb ribs

Ribs can be considered a “manly” food and are always a winner at the table.

Click here for the recipe

Grilled corn with peppadew jalapeño butter

Enjoy some grilled corn on the cob bursting with sweet and sour flavours.

Click here for the recipe

Cheesy potato and herb bake

Layers of potato smothered in a creamy cheese sauce is the ultimate comfort food.

Click here for the recipe

Baby spinach, avo and feta salad

Click here for the recipe

No braai would be complete without a salad as a side dish.

