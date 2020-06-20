6 delicious braai recipes to try this Father’s Day

They say the way to a man’s heart is through his stomach, so why not celebrate Father’s Day with a feast fit for a king?
Don’t let the cold weather stop you from firing up the grill and spending some quality time with dad.
Here are a few braai recipes that can be enjoyed by the whole family:
Peach, bacon and chicken sosaties
These skewers are easy to make and the peach can easily be replaced with your favourite fruit.
Boerewors braai pie
This recipe puts a local twist on the traditional meat pie with its boerewors, relish and cheese filling.
Herbed lamb ribs
Ribs can be considered a “manly” food and are always a winner at the table.
Grilled corn with peppadew jalapeño butter
Enjoy some grilled corn on the cob bursting with sweet and sour flavours.
Cheesy potato and herb bake
Layers of potato smothered in a creamy cheese sauce is the ultimate comfort food.
Baby spinach, avo and feta salad
No braai would be complete without a salad as a side dish.
