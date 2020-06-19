Lesedi FM listeners rejoice over Cassper’s relationship status

Friday morning saw rapper Cassper Nyovest trending once again after he confirmed live on Lesedi FM’s breakfast show that he was not single.

Speaking to the hosts of the station’s Monate Breakfast show, Twasa and Ba2cada, the rapper said that he was not single and added that he was very happy.

Over the years, rumour has had it that the rapper has been romantically involved with Instagram sensation Thobeka Majozi.

Not much else is known about Majozi and what she does for a living but it is her rumoured relationship with Cassper that has thrust her into the spotlight.

While the pair has neither confirmed nor denied their rumoured relationship, Cassper once joked that he would “risk it all” for Majozi.

